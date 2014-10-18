RSS

Preview

sunset.jpg.jpe

Guysand Dolls was based on fiction written bythe father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but itis exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that hasbeen produced countless times since it debut.. more

Oct 18, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

warped.jpg.jpe

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Warped Tour, but you won’t see the tour making any kind of a big deal about it more

Jul 23, 2014 1:35 AM Music Feature

blogimage19765.jpe

Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage10814.jpe

Most of us resent control freaks; at the same time, we usually fear losing control. Milwaukee psychologist LaMont Prospect explores the issue in Control: A Book About People With an Excessive Need to Control Other People or Things and About... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Gov. Jim Doyle has just declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. This doesnt mean that the swine flu is rampant in our state, although five probable cases have shown up in Wisconsin. The governor's declaration allows the state Department .. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The Boulevard Theatre recently announced open auditions for its late February comedy. Originally, the Boulevard had intended on doing Shakespeare’s As You Like It, but various concerns switched the Boulevard’s plans to something more modern with .. more

Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from .. more

Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3502.jpe

  Bringing the feel of old Turner Hall back to life is Sofia Gubaidulina's Witty Walt Witty Waltzing ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

blogimage2547.jpe

TheMilwaukee artcommunity showcases the 46th annual LakefrontFestival of Arts th 1000Cranes ,Art more

Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2276.jpe

  Describinga piece of music that combines Russian folk music and Asian-inflected th In the Steppes of Central Asia ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

A new art gallery creates excitement by turningpreviously bare walls into vehicles for   April25 - June 13 at the UWM Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. KenwoodBlvd. Call 414.229 ,Art more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1961.jpe

  In1870, immigrants from the Kaszuby region in northwestern Poland and Germany Map of Memories. ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage1812.jpe

 Migrating across a country’s border requirescourage. While this journey inspi Bicultural Table Setting ,Art more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1785.jpe

 PlaywrightNeil LaBute first came to the attention of national audiences with 1993&r In the Company of Men ,Theater more

Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1687.jpe

Holst’s suite is shape InPraise of Music ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

<a href="http://www.deuceofdavenport.com/2008/02/you-heard-it-here-first.html">This story </a>is from the New York Times and covers my "favorite" former Brewer Matt Wise and his proclivity for being a putz. The best line?<span style="font-style: i.. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage618.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I captain. ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES