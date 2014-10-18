Preview
Guys and Dolls Come to Sunset
Guysand Dolls was based on fiction written bythe father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but itis exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that hasbeen produced countless times since it debut.. more
Oct 18, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Warped Tour Celebrates 20 Years by Carrying On
This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Warped Tour, but you won’t see the tour making any kind of a big deal about it more
Jul 23, 2014 1:35 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Packers 2012: Redeem Team?
Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
LaMont Prospect Explores ‘Control’
Most of us resent control freaks; at the same time, we usually fear losing control. Milwaukee psychologist LaMont Prospect explores the issue in Control: A Book About People With an Excessive Need to Control Other People or Things and About... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Swine Flu Update
Gov. Jim Doyle has just declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. This doesnt mean that the swine flu is rampant in our state, although five probable cases have shown up in Wisconsin. The governor's declaration allows the state Department .. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Searching for Soccer Moms
The Boulevard Theatre recently announced open auditions for its late February comedy. Originally, the Boulevard had intended on doing Shakespeare’s As You Like It, but various concerns switched the Boulevard’s plans to something more modern with .. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mystery Lover
By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from .. more
Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Edge of Classical
Bringing the feel of old Turner Hall back to life is Sofia Gubaidulina's Witty Walt Witty Waltzing ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Classical Music 1 Comments
Friends of Art
TheMilwaukee artcommunity showcases the 46th annual LakefrontFestival of Arts th 1000Cranes ,Art more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Springtime Classics
Describinga piece of music that combines Russian folk music and Asian-inflected th In the Steppes of Central Asia ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Open Invitations
A new art gallery creates excitement by turningpreviously bare walls into vehicles for April25 - June 13 at the UWM Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. KenwoodBlvd. Call 414.229 ,Art more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Wild Space’s History Lesson
In1870, immigrants from the Kaszuby region in northwestern Poland and Germany Map of Memories. ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music
The Art of Migration
Migrating across a country’s border requirescourage. While this journey inspi Bicultural Table Setting ,Art more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Weighing Romance
PlaywrightNeil LaBute first came to the attention of national audiences with 1993&r In the Company of Men ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Music of the Spheres
Holst’s suite is shape InPraise of Music ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Some links
<a href="http://www.deuceofdavenport.com/2008/02/you-heard-it-here-first.html">This story </a>is from the New York Times and covers my "favorite" former Brewer Matt Wise and his proclivity for being a putz. The best line?<span style="font-style: i.. more
Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Art for Art's Sake
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I captain. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake