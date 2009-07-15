Previews
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
In the second last novel in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter cycle, the young wizard has begun his sixth year at Hogwarts and is feeling the sap of teenage in his limbs. There is turnover in the faculty and Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy, is back for a.. more
Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Theatre Company to Open Three Shows Next Month
Just when I thought I had a handle on the summer theatre season, a new company announces a three-show summer season . . . with all three shows starting up NEXT MONTH. There’s very little into available about Youngblood . . . at least so far ... more
Jun 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Green Spring Cleaning
For so many of us the aroma of a pine-scented cleanser is the way a fresh, clean and healthy home should smell. I hate to burst your cleaning bubbles, but as it turns out the smells wafting through the air from most conventional cleaning products .. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Paul Simon: Popular Songs
In 2007 the Library of Congress inaugurated an award called the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Its first recipient, Paul Simon, is uncontroversial until you think about whom else might have won in that debut year. Without Bob Dylan’s example, S.. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Could Rye Rye Popularize Baltimore Club Rap?
Baltimore's native strain of rap, a fusion of house and dancehall conventions known as Baltimore club, is one of the most unique in the country, along with D.C. go-go a distinct alternative to the southern club music that's infiltrated much many o.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Coldplay @ Alpine Valley, July 25
Coldplay announced their 2009 North American tour dates today, and unsurprisingly one of the biggest rock bands in the world chose to play one of the biggest music venues in the country: Alpine Valley. They're be performing at the East Troy venue .. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
English Beat Still "Just Can't Stop"
I say this as someone who treasures those first three English Beat records: Dave Wakeling, please stop touring. You are making me sad. The English Beat tops even The Specials for the Most Crappy Offshoots and Cash-Ins award—though sometimes the .. more
Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mark A sends message to fans
Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio took out a 2 page spread in the back of Sunday's Journal-Sentinel to write an open letter to Brewers fans.Text doesn't appear to be anywhere online, but I'll type it up when I'm at home tonight.Just one more move by ou.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Michael Moore Slacks Off
In July 2004 John Kerry was pulling ahead of George W. Bush in the polls until the Bush campaign introduced a new word to our vocabulary, swiftboating. As Kerry fumbled in response to the howling pack of lies being unleashed about his war record.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Believe It!
Edward R. Murrow's CBS Radio program "This I Believe" originally ai This I Believe II ,Books more
Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Cultural Fragments
Unconventional but fascinating displays at the John Michael Kohler Arts Cente Search for Understanding ,Art more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Beethoven for Five
Fate was kind to us in that a singular genius such as Ludwig Van Beethoven (1 Eroica ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Portraying a Legend
Lombardi: The Only Thing, a biographical play about legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vinc Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Theater more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Progressive Politics
The United States is lamentably behind the Western and Eastern nations that h Pearls, Politics & Power: How Women Can Win and Lead ,Books more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Indie Craft
The belief that "everybody can create something" embodies the artwork in "D Globe Clock ,Art more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Unsung Heroine
Desertland comprises a majority of Iraq’s168,000 square miles, so it would DesertQueen ,Theater more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Olympian Ideals
Thestage is almost set for the world’s greatest sporting event, the Olympic Games. Rome 1960: The Olympics That Changed the World ,Books more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
A Sensuous Dance
ArthurThrall prepares for his upcoming exhibition from his second floor studio on Dress Rehearsal, ,Art more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
From Russia with Love
Liveclassical music generally takes the summer off, with the possible exception ofa Four Gayaneh ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Family Condition
We’reall familiar with the agonizing scenario: the family dining table that The Condition ,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books