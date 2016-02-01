Prey
Dual Political Stories with the Me Show at UWM
UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up. Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 6
Blue Caprice, 2002 Beltway Sniper Attacks, John Allen Muhammad, Isaiah Washington, Lee Malvo, Tequan Richmond, The Prey, Albert Dupontel, Alice Taglioni, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Fredric March, John Barrymore, Robert Louis Stevenson, David ... more
Feb 2, 2014 10:03 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
BABIES, IRON MAN 2, FROZEN, GET HIM TO THE GREEK, MICMACS, COCO CHANEL AND IGOR STRAVINSKY, SCRUBS: Season Nine, SOUTH PARK: A LITTLE BOX OF BUTTERS, PREY, SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE, THE THIN RED LINE, more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies