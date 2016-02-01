RSS

Prey

children.jpg.jpe

Judit Kocsar

UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up.  Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

Blue Caprice, 2002 Beltway Sniper Attacks, John Allen Muhammad, Isaiah Washington, Lee Malvo, Tequan Richmond, The Prey, Albert Dupontel, Alice Taglioni, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Fredric March, John Barrymore, Robert Louis Stevenson, David ... more

Feb 2, 2014 10:03 PM Home Movies

blogimage12456.jpe

BABIES, IRON MAN 2, FROZEN, GET HIM TO THE GREEK, MICMACS, COCO CHANEL AND IGOR STRAVINSKY, SCRUBS: Season Nine, SOUTH PARK: A LITTLE BOX OF BUTTERS, PREY, SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE, THE THIN RED LINE, more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES