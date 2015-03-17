Pride And Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice (SelfMadeHero), by Jane Austen, Ian Edginton and Robert Deas
A graphic novelization of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that conveys the intent of the original story. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Austenland
Do romance fantasies make promises reality can never keep? Austenland wavers between dismissing and embracing the daydreaming, fantasy allure of the world’s toniest romance writer, Jane Austen. Perhaps the film’s refusal to go with “either ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:33 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Pride and Prejudice
Profound Pairing
In Pride andPrejudice's famous opening sentence, Jane Austen supplies the major motif for Pride and ,Theater more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater 5 Comments
Pride and Prejudice
Effective Brooding Range: the Rep's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
A very large crowd had come to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. A quick look out across the theatre during Brian Vaughn’s opening speech confirmed only scattered single seats available. It was opening night of the Milwaukee Rep’s Pride and Preju.. more
Mar 7, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
Revisiting a Classic
In 1797, a publisher rejected a novel by the young British author Jane Austen. The book, t First Impressions ,Theater more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pride and Prejudice
Darcy and Eliza
OnFriday night AcaciaTheatre opened its production of Pride and Prejudice at Pride and Prejudice ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater