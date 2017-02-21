RSS

Primary Election

In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Daily Dose

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so more

Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM News Features 15 Comments

I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more

Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more

Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 3 Comments

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more

Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 1 Comments

This spring’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race is without a doubt the most important election of the year.This spring’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race is without a doubt the most important election of the year.The state Supreme Court will be ruli... more

Feb 13, 2013 3:49 PM Expresso

Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more

Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM News Features

Residents of Milwaukee's North Side, Riverwest and Shorewood will elect a new representative in the state Assembly... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

There are three candidates on the Feb. 21 primary ballot for Branch 17 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Nelson W. Phillips III was appointed to that branch last fall by Gov. Scott Walker; he is being challenged by Glendale Municipal..... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

Late last year the Milwaukee alt-pop group Testa Rosa followed up their dreamy 2007 self-titled debut with a sophomore album, II , that’s even prettier and catchier, building on the influences of ’90s groups like Throwing Muses and more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more

Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Theater

New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

