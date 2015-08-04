Primus
Primus Enter the Chocolate Factory
Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Pixies, Primus and Dinosaur Jr. are Coming to the Rave
Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more
Mar 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Revenge Society w/ The Polyps, The Violet Hour and The Ingots @ Down and Over
After the bitter, sub-zero temperatures and polar vertexes swept through the city, this weekend’s warmer weather didn’t provide complete relief. The still-frozen ground and heavy rainfall ended,Concert Reviews more
Jan 13, 2014 11:17 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The BigWheel Band
At moments, the debut by Milwaukee’s The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Primus
In 12 years since the demented funk-metal band Primus released 1999's <i>Antipop</i>, frontman Les Claypool has kept busy as a lauded player in the jam-rock scene, sharing stages with Trey Anastasio, Gov't Mule, Matisyahu and... more
May 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Concert Announcements: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its lates.. more
Mar 5, 2012 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Group of the Altos
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carbon Leaf w/ Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers
Treading the squiggly line between sensitive indie-rock and eclectic jam, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss ... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Les Claypool
Since Primus went dark, save for the occasional tour and retrospective release, madman ba Golden Delicious ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee