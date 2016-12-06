RSS

Prince Experience

localmusic_sacred_byvincentblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM Local Music

musicgateway_gabrielsanchez_1.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Best known for his Prince tribute band, Gabriel Sanchez has created a multi-media performance to complement his first album of original material. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:52 PM Music Feature

bay view bash hamburger marys.jpg.jpe

Aug 18, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage10573.jpe

Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is considered the greatest Hammond B3 ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue Note in the late more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES