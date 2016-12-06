RSS
Prince Experience
Sacred ‘Modernizes’ ’90s Metal
The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Gabriel Sanchez Looks Beyond Prince
Best known for his Prince tribute band, Gabriel Sanchez has created a multi-media performance to complement his first album of original material. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Here's the Bay View Bash's Colorful 2014 Music and Entertainment Lineup
Aug 18, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is considered the greatest Hammond B3 ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue Note in the late more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!