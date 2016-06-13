RSS

Prince

Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more

Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming servic.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:02 PM On Music

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Best known for his Prince tribute band, Gabriel Sanchez has created a multi-media performance to complement his first album of original material. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:52 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

Nov 27, 2013 5:00 AM On Music

On this week's music-themed episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a recent OnMilwaukee.com opinion piece encouraging band.. more

Mar 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

Feb 6, 2013 3:42 PM Sexpress 1 Comments

From MLB.com, there was a point in last night's game where the sun was especially brutal on Prince Fielder and he ran to the dugout asking for his sunglasses. Apparently they couldn't find them in the clubhouse and the Rockies fan started booing -.. more

Jul 15, 2011 10:51 PM More Sports

Lisbeth Salander is a hard one to kill. Perilously close to death last time we met her, in The Girl Who Played With Fire, she awakens in a hospital, bloodied and barely alive, in The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. Charged with the attem... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee’s transgressive punk trio Crappy Dracula is so good at pretending to be bad that they make it look easy. While similar bands use their nihilistic, “we hate everything” posturing to justify poorly written songs, Crappy Dracula&r more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Frank: Marquettelost its own version of the ACC Challenge, giving up double-digit leads i The college basketballseason has a long way to go, but for many in this state it will pea ,Sports more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

That track put Roth’s name out there, earning him a permanent place in the iTunes playlist of frat boys everywhere, right next to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.” The rest of Roth’s debut album, Asleep in the Bread,Today in more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Chicago funnyman Kevin Bozeman continues his weekend-long stint at the Comedy Café tonight with a 8 and 10:15 p.m. performance. A veteran of Comedy Central shows “Premium Blend” and “Comic,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From the Playoff Pulse column, some crazy numbers:• Prince Fielder is a career 1-for-18 against Paul Maholm, who will start for Pittsburgh against CC Sabathia on Wednesday night. But Milwaukee's right-handed hitters absolutely clobber Maholm: Mike.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Yesterday's picture of Prince Fielder rounding the bases (shown below) caused quite a furor over the apparent Brewers underwear Prince was wearing. I actually first noticed the blue sticking out of the pants in this picture. Check out Bill Hall.We.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

There aren't words for what I think of Prince Fielder since he'sstepped up in the past week or so. People have talked about his loss ofpower, his lack of leadership and a whole lot of other demeaningqualities, but I feel like this week's perfor.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

The Onion had it right! Prince finally snapped and tried to eat CC!! more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

