Prince
Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest
Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more
Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reconsidering Tidal and Grieving Prince
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming servic.. more
Apr 28, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Gabriel Sanchez Looks Beyond Prince
Best known for his Prince tribute band, Gabriel Sanchez has created a multi-media performance to complement his first album of original material. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
UPDATE: That Rumored Prince Tour Isn't Happening After All
Nov 27, 2013 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bands Playing for "Exposure"
On this week's music-themed episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a recent OnMilwaukee.com opinion piece encouraging band.. more
Mar 21, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prince borrows sunglasses from a Rockies fan
From MLB.com, there was a point in last night's game where the sun was especially brutal on Prince Fielder and he ran to the dugout asking for his sunglasses. Apparently they couldn't find them in the clubhouse and the Rockies fan started booing -.. more
Jul 15, 2011 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Hornet’s Nest
Lisbeth Salander is a hard one to kill. Perilously close to death last time we met her, in The Girl Who Played With Fire, she awakens in a hospital, bloodied and barely alive, in The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. Charged with the attem... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Crappy Dracula w/ Plexi 3, Group of the Altos and The Gusto
Milwaukee’s transgressive punk trio Crappy Dracula is so good at pretending to be bad that they make it look easy. While similar bands use their nihilistic, “we hate everything” posturing to justify poorly written songs, Crappy Dracula&r more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bo, Buzz Both Own Some Bragging Rights
Frank: Marquettelost its own version of the ACC Challenge, giving up double-digit leads i The college basketballseason has a long way to go, but for many in this state it will pea ,Sports more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers moblogging for today
Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Asher Roth
That track put Roth’s name out there, earning him a permanent place in the iTunes playlist of frat boys everywhere, right next to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.” The rest of Roth’s debut album, Asleep in the Bread,Today in more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee
Kevin Bozeman
Chicago funnyman Kevin Bozeman continues his weekend-long stint at the Comedy Café tonight with a 8 and 10:15 p.m. performance. A veteran of Comedy Central shows “Premium Blend” and “Comic,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This could be bad...
From the Playoff Pulse column, some crazy numbers:• Prince Fielder is a career 1-for-18 against Paul Maholm, who will start for Pittsburgh against CC Sabathia on Wednesday night. But Milwaukee's right-handed hitters absolutely clobber Maholm: Mike.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More than you might want to know about Prince
Yesterday's picture of Prince Fielder rounding the bases (shown below) caused quite a furor over the apparent Brewers underwear Prince was wearing. I actually first noticed the blue sticking out of the pants in this picture. Check out Bill Hall.We.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Congrats to Prince
There aren't words for what I think of Prince Fielder since he'sstepped up in the past week or so. People have talked about his loss ofpower, his lack of leadership and a whole lot of other demeaningqualities, but I feel like this week's perfor.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oh No!
The Onion had it right! Prince finally snapped and tried to eat CC!! more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports