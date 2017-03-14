Printmaking
Printmaking as a Tool for Social Change in 'Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns'
“Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns," an exhibition highlighting printmaking as a tool for social change opens at the Charles Allis Art Museum March 16. In conjunction with its current production of Time Stand... more
Mar 14, 2017 12:53 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Print: MKE 2013 Award Winner Lesley Dill on Display At MIAD
When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week, art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more
Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Power of Printmaking
Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more
Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Transforming Lives Through Tradition
On display through April 6, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts presents “La Ceiba Gráfica,” an exhibition of prints from the Veracruz, Mexico workshop dedicated to transforming the local community through instruction in how to more
Feb 25, 2013 4:24 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
2013: SGCI ‘Print: MKE’
Printmaking will be a focus of Milwaukee’s visual arts in the months to come. Crowning the activities is the prestigious Southern Graphics Council International’s annual conference, “Print:MKE,” which is coming to the city more
Dec 27, 2012 3:53 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Haggerty Exhibitions Explore Freedom in 2012
What defines freedom? The freedom to vote instantly comes to mind in 2012, an election year for the United States. Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art further explores the crucial idea of freedom in a trio of exhibitions opening ... more
Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Celebrates Beth Van Hoesen
Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Artist to Remember: Mary DiBiasio
Mary DiBiasio traveled to Milwaukee to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design with a scholarship in hand. Along the way, when she reached the age of 22, DiBiasio discovered she faced a diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, a dramatic ev.. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
