Printmaking

“Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns," an exhibition highlighting printmaking as a tool for social change opens at the Charles Allis Art Museum March 16. In conjunction with its current production of Time Stand... more

Mar 14, 2017 12:53 AM Visual Arts

When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week,  art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more

Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Visual Arts

Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more

Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more

Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Visual Arts

On display through April 6, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts presents “La Ceiba Gráfica,” an exhibition of prints from the Veracruz, Mexico workshop dedicated to transforming the local community through instruction in how to more

Feb 25, 2013 4:24 PM Visual Arts

Printmaking will be a focus of Milwaukee’s visual arts in the months to come. Crowning the activities is the prestigious Southern Graphics Council International’s annual conference, “Print:MKE,” which is coming to the city more

Dec 27, 2012 3:53 PM Visual Arts

What defines freedom? The freedom to vote instantly comes to mind in 2012, an election year for the United States. Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art further explores the crucial idea of freedom in a trio of exhibitions opening ... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Nov 6, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

