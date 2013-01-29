Prints
Lynden Gardens Celebrates Winter Art
The Lynden Sculpture Garden finds artistic benefits in Milwaukee’s chilly weather.Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern return from a trip to South Africa to present their exhibition “Surfacing” more
Jan 29, 2013 2:15 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Voices and Veils: Fahimeh Vahdat at RedLine
Fahimeh Vahdat has described herself as, "as an Iranian-American Baha’i woman and artist living in exile,” adding that her word “addresses the experience of ‘in-betweenness’, as Eastern and Western ways of living merge and separate.” ... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Haggerty Hosts Tina Barney's Rich, Detailed 'Europeans'
Through May 20, the Haggerty Museum of Art will display Tina Barney's photography series “The Europeans.” Strolling through this exhibition of immense, high-detail prints is a feast for both the eyes and the mind. Each piece is, in a prim more
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
John Fogerty
As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee