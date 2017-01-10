RSS

Prison

“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

Forty-five years after the 1971 prisoner-led takeover of the Attica Correctional Facility was brutally quelled, historian Heather Ann Thompson offers a compelling counter-narrative to our popular understanding of Attica. Her excellent new w... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:17 PM Books

The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

Project RETURN (Returning Ex-offenders To Urban Realities and Neighborhoods) has helped thousands of minimum-security prison ex-offenders successfully integrate more

Nov 15, 2013 4:09 PM Expresso

The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more

May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Theater

Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more

Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

Even to a public numb to the "rapper goes to prison" narrative, Lil Wayne's incarceration held particular intrigue. That was in part because of Wayne's staturehe's not just rapper, but one of the country's biggest pop stars, and it's rare to see a.. more

Nov 4, 2010 4:29 PM On Music

