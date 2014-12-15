The Prisoner
Secret Agent Man
One of the most acclaimed TV series of the1960s, “The Prisoner,” has an unusual backstory. That memorable opening scene,where an angry spy (Patrick McGoohan) resigns from his agency before beingkidnapped and confined to a resort-prison, refe.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:27 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
You Spy
Like a Cold War Kafka character, the man known only as 6 (a relentlessly angry Patrick McGoohan) awakens in unfamiliar surroundings, captive to a conspiracy bewildering in extent. 6 was the protagonist of “The Prisoner,” the 1967 British televisi.. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Steve Miller Band
Think the Steve Miller Band doesn’tmatter anymore? Try telling that to the generati LiveFrom Chicago ,CD Reviews more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews