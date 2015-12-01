Pritzlaff Building
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Saturated Images, Wild Spaces at the Pritzlaff Building
Wild Space Dance Company opens its 25th season Sept. 15-17 with In the Space Between, a site-specific experience created by founding director Debra Loewen in collaboration with artist/photographer Tom Bamberger at the 19th-century Pritzlaff... more
Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
David Greenberger and Paul Cebar
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Center on Age and Community chose David Greenberger this year to explore artistic ideas on memory loss during a three-month residency, and during that time Greenberger teamed up with iconic Milwaukee ... more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
In Tandem's Gala Fundraiser In May
As it looks to secure funds for upcoming endeavors, In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a rather classy-sounding gala fundraiser this May at the historic Pritzlaff building in the Third Ward. The classic cream city brick has been around since 1875.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater