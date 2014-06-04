Private Schools
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Private School Swindle
If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more
Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The High Cost and Low Benefits of School Vouchers
It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more
Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features