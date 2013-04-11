RSS
Proclaimation
Every Day is Milwaukee Day, but April 14 is When We Celebrate Milwaukee Day
Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more
Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
March 15, 2013 Shall Henceforth Be Known As "Leonard Cohen Day," Mayor Barrett Proclaims
Mar 8, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eyedea and Abilities w/ Themselves and Def Harmonic
After a five-year studio hiatus, Rhymesayers Records’ resident rapper/DJ duo Eyedea and Abilities reunited this year for a new album, By the Throat, that lives up to its title, putting a harder edge on the duo’s dexterous sound, with Ey,Tod... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
