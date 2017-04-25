RSS

Producer

thrillers.jpg.jpe

The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

antsonashrimp.jpg.jpe

Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM Home Movies

strehlow nesha cover.jpg.jpe

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

dr.jpg.jpe

When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Local Music

blogimage9849.jpe

Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES