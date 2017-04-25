Producer
Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.8
Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Residents
Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee