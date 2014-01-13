Professor
UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday
It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more
Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Education on a Small Stage
Willy Russell's 1980 drama Educating Rita is a sharply clever look at two ends of the same culture in England. It reflects across the Atlantic with a perspective that is every bit as sharp here as over there. Renaissance more
Jan 18, 2013 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Beyond Outrage: What Has Gone Wrong With Our Economy and Our Democracy, and How to Fix It (Vintage), by Robert Reich
Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Holiday Makers: Magazines, Advertising, and Mass Tourism in Postwar America (LSU Press), by Richard K. Popp
A century ago, Americans were renowned as dour working stiffs. But by mid-century, the country was going on vacation. UW-Milwaukee media studies assistant professor Richard K. Popp investigates the shift in The Holiday Makers and finds seve... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee