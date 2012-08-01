Programs
Issue of the Week: Judging Candidates on Merit
The color of a person's skin is no way to choose a candidate. At the predominantly black monthly Community Brainstorming Conference on Saturday, state Rep. Elizabeth Coggs, a candidate for state Senate... more
Aug 1, 2012
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012
Patrolling the Rampart
<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more
Mar 16, 2012
Milwaukee Art Museum’s Intriguing Warhol Exhibits, Programs
Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more
Sep 21, 2009