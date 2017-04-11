In Progress
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 7
Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Shaving the Old-School Way
Sometimes there's just no improving on the original. That's the case with the double-edge safety razor... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature 5 Comments
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Tallest Man on Earth
Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews