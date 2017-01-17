Progressive-Metal
Ghost Iris: Blind World (Long Branch Records)
On Blind World, the second album by Danish metal band Ghost Iris, songs such as “Save Yourself” and “Pinnacle” mix clean and extreme vocals with catchy arrangements, tricky riffs and elements of funk and tech metal to create an invigo... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sonata Arctica: The Ninth Hour (Nuclear Blast)
For their ninth album, the keyboard-heavy quintet Sonata Arctica moves further into progressive-metal territory. Vocalist Tony Kakko’s distinct delivery keeps Sonata Arctica from comparisons to any other power/prog-metal band, but The Ninth... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
In the Silence
Some progressive-metal bands tend to emphasize either the “progressive” or the “metal.” But California’s In the Silence—a quartet that self-released A Fair Dream Gone Mad before leading prog-metal label Sensory Records recently picked... more
Jul 2, 2013 10:10 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews