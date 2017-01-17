RSS

Progressive-Metal

On Blind World, the second album by Danish metal band Ghost Iris, songs such as “Save Yourself” and “Pinnacle” mix clean and extreme vocals with catchy arrangements, tricky riffs and elements of funk and tech metal to create an invigo... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:02 PM Album Reviews

For their ninth album, the keyboard-heavy quintet Sonata Arctica moves further into progressive-metal territory. Vocalist Tony Kakko’s distinct delivery keeps Sonata Arctica from comparisons to any other power/prog-metal band, but The Ninth... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PM Album Reviews

Some progressive-metal bands tend to emphasize either the “progressive” or the “metal.” But California’s In the Silence—a quartet that self-released A Fair Dream Gone Mad before leading prog-metal label Sensory Records recently picked... more

Jul 2, 2013 10:10 PM Album Reviews

