RSS

Progressive Rock

TheTangent.jpg

The Tangent, a European collective in the classic prog vein, have released The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory, their most overtly political record. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:44 PM Album Reviews

SteveHowe.jpg

Guitarist Steve Howe has enjoyed a lengthy career that nearly encompasses the history of British rock. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Album Reviews

bubblemath.jpg.jpe

. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Album Reviews

procolharum.jpg.jpe

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more

May 16, 2017 3:41 PM Album Reviews

karmakanic.jpg.jpe

The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewguapo.jpg.jpe

Guapo’s Obscure Knowledge is a near-perfect album for the discerning progressive rock fan. Not only do the four members of Guapo worship at the altars of King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Univers Zero, but Obscure Knowledge also cons... more

Oct 13, 2015 6:29 PM Album Reviews

bookreview_progrockfaq.jpg.jpe

Will Romano’s Prog Rock FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About Rock’s Most Progressive Music is a sprawling collection of interviews, authorial opinions and anecdotes. Progheads will devour it but open-minded music buffs of all sorts will also ... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:28 PM Books

space_tiger.jpg.jpe

The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more

Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

yes.jpg.jpe

The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more

Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Music Feature

music_gateway.jpg.jpe

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, The Residents in their most famous visual incarnation provided some of the strangest, most soulful music of the last half-century. The band’s striking visual presence—that of nameless more

Feb 13, 2013 2:35 PM Music Feature

blogimage10653.jpe

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES