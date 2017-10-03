Progressive Rock
The Tangent: The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory (InsideOut/Century Media/Sony)
The Tangent, a European collective in the classic prog vein, have released The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory, their most overtly political record. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:44 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Steve Howe: Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations
Guitarist Steve Howe has enjoyed a lengthy career that nearly encompasses the history of British rock. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Edit Peptide (Cuneiform Records) by Bubblemath
. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Procol Harum: Novum (Eagle Records)
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more
May 16, 2017 3:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Guapo: Obscure Knowledge (Cuneiform Records)
Guapo’s Obscure Knowledge is a near-perfect album for the discerning progressive rock fan. Not only do the four members of Guapo worship at the altars of King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Univers Zero, but Obscure Knowledge also cons... more
Oct 13, 2015 6:29 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Prog Rock FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About Rock’s Most Progressive Music (Backbeat Books), by Will Romano
Will Romano’s Prog Rock FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About Rock’s Most Progressive Music is a sprawling collection of interviews, authorial opinions and anecdotes. Progheads will devour it but open-minded music buffs of all sorts will also ... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yes Revisit Three Classic Albums
The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more
Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Forty Years of Not Knowing Who The Residents Are
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, The Residents in their most famous visual incarnation provided some of the strangest, most soulful music of the last half-century. The band’s striking visual presence—that of nameless more
Feb 13, 2013 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
