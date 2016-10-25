Progressive
Hoover: A Life (New American Library), by Glen Jeansonne
Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Tamara Lane Books
The Truth about Walker’s ‘Wisconsin Idea’ Finally Revealed
It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more
May 31, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
The Crime of Singing
Last week, as President Barack Obama praised everyday acts of ordinary Americans seeking justice and fairness as a continuation of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington 50 more
Sep 4, 2013 2:06 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Free Speech Under Assault in the Capitol
“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more
Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Mahogany Frog
When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more
Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Wisconsin Uprising
Scott Walker underestimated the people of Wisconsin. He probably imagined the usual dozen activists, plus a handful of trade unionists already dispirited from a quarter-century of retreat, would gather outside his office with the usual brai... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Art Kumbalek Election Express
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions
Woman Out of Place (Brick Lane)
' In a little village in Bangladesh a wedding has been prepared for a couple that has Brick Lane ,Film more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
South Side Candidates Consider Safety and Development
With the murder of Miller Brewing executive Lodewikus“Vic” Milford in Walker& Shepherd ,News Features more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Timm News Features