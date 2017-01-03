Progressives
An Activist's Guide for the Trump Years
Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM Peter Dreier News Features 13 Comments
The Shepherd's Thoughts for 2017
As we look ahead to 2017, we see glimmers of hope. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 12 Comments
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
Working Families Party Seeks to Reshape Wisconsin Politics
The Working Families Party launched this summer in Wisconsin, naming Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic as state chair and former Supervisor Eyon Biddle as vice chair, after winning victories in nine other states. “We are a new... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
How To Be Politically Optimistic
Political progressives have reasons for being optimistic, despite Republican control in Congress and in Wisconsin government. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Going Regressive
Remember back when Wisconsin was proud to be one of the most progressive states in the nation?Even more important more
Jun 5, 2013 2:01 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM David Sirota News Features
And That’s All They Wrote
Progressives had high hopes for the end of the 2009-2010 legislative session. With both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office in Democratic hands for the first time in 22 years, everyone expected that bills that have been cryi... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
What's the Matter with Democrats?
David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and &quo ,News Features more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features