Progressives

trumpimmigration.jpg.jpe

Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM News Features 13 Comments

jamescomey.jpg.jpe

As we look ahead to 2017, we see glimmers of hope. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:14 PM Expresso 12 Comments

ussupremecourt.jpg.jpe

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

takingliberties_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM News 12 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

The Working Families Party launched this summer in Wisconsin, naming Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic as state chair and former Supervisor Eyon Biddle as vice chair, after winning victories in nine other states. “We are a new... more

Sep 29, 2015 9:23 PM News Features 2 Comments

takinglib_politicallyoptimistic.jpg.jpe

Political progressives have reasons for being optimistic, despite Republican control in Congress and in Wisconsin government. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:18 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more

Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM On Music

 Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye’s 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when “Walter Mitty” was a famili.. more

Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

lafoll.jpg.jpe

Remember back when Wisconsin was proud to be one of the most progressive states in the nation?Even more important more

Jun 5, 2013 2:01 AM Taking Liberties

110830_hickenlooper_election_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more

Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM News Features

Holiday Cheer: FUEL Milwaukee and MMAC members celebrated the holidays with a soiree at the new Hilton Garden Inn, once the historic Loyalty Building. The crowd brought toys for MargaretAnn’s Place, networked more

Dec 23, 2012 9:24 PM Around MKE

blogimage12510.jpe

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10723.jpe

Progressives had high hopes for the end of the 2009-2010 legislative session. With both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office in Democratic hands for the first time in 22 years, everyone expected that bills that have been cryi... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage10205.jpe

David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and &quo ,News Features more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

