RSS

Prohibition

boat.jpg.jpe

Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more

May 30, 2017 3:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

smithprohibition.jpg.jpe

It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more

May 22, 2017 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

shakersmain.jpg.jpe

My life experience with ghosts and the paranormal world is incredibly limited. To say I’m skeptical of the existence of ghosts would be anunderstatement. But when the opportunity to take the “Ghost Tour” and stay a nightin the haunted .. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

brewcity2.png

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

brownbottle.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Facebook, The Brown BottleThe Brown Bottle will host their annual New Year'sResolution Dinner with Executive Chef Ben Hudson on Jan. 23, and is a one-nightonly event featuring a five-course meal paired with five hand craftedpr.. more

Jan 11, 2016 9:27 PM Around MKE

whatmademkefamous_gangstersthirdward.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more

Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

blogimage15570.jpe

Summer doldrums got you down? Looking for some indoor fun to beat the heat? Sunset Playhouse has just the solution with its very entertaining production of The Drowsy Chaperone. Set in the Prohibition era, this new musical is a delightful ... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13666.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13655.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The collapse of the economy in 2008 might have reached the far corners of the Earth, but evidently it did not make it to Planet Calypso, the make-believe asteroid containing make-believe real estate in the multiplayer online game “Entropia ... more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12405.jpe

Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So it’s finally autumn, that time of year when the temperature registers a crispness that forces these knobshines who drive cars to keep their windows closed, thus preventing more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage11325.jpe

Present Music has explored more performing venues than any other classical group in town. Last Friday evening two performances took place at a nightclub, The Wherehouse, in the harbor area, at the end of National Avenue. Though unlikely, th... more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage3657.jpe

Returning for its second season today at 10 a.m. at the Oriental Theatre is the Key Sunday Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES