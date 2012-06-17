Project 1 Voice
A Benefit Reading of Baldwin's THE AMEN CORNER
One of the heavier stage dramas to come out of the '50s, James Baldwin's The Amen Corner concerns itself with family, religion and murky truths in a racially oppressed culture. First published in 1954, the three-act play follows an African-Am.. more
Jun 17, 2012 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys
The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more
Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Picnic
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, this week opens a production of William Inge’s Pullitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival o... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phish
It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee