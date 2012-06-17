RSS

Project 1 Voice

  One of the heavier stage dramas to come out of the '50s, James Baldwin's The Amen Corner concerns itself with family, religion and murky truths in a racially oppressed culture. First published in 1954, the three-act play follows an African-Am.. more

Jun 17, 2012 10:09 AM Theater

The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more

Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Theater

blogimage8342.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, this week opens a production of William Inge’s Pullitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival o... more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6957.jpe

It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more

Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES