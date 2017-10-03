Project Censored
Project Censored: The Stories the Media Missed
The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Project Censored Turns 40
For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Censored! Big stories the corporate news media ignored
Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica’s surprising re... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM Tim Redmond News Features 4 Comments
Top Censored Stories of the Year
Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:02 PM Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez News Features 9 Comments
Project Censored
This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more
Dec 31, 2013 1:57 AM Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez News Features
Top Under-Reported Stories of the Year
If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more
Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM the Editors of Project Censored News Features
The Stories You Missed in 2009
Karl Rove’s chief IT consultant, MikeConnell—who was facing subpoena in conne The Nation ,None more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Most Important News Stories
Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peter Phillips and Project Censored Around MKE 2 Comments