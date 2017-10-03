RSS

Project Censored

The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM News Features

For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM News Features

Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica’s surprising re... more

Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM News Features 4 Comments

Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 9 Comments

This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more

Dec 31, 2013 1:57 AM News Features

If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more

Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM News Features

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

