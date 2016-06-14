RSS

Project Q

Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants to take up writing and plugs exciting events like Project Q’s fundraiser at Kasana on June 25, Rock the Park at Hart Park on June 27 and movie night at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on... more

Jun 22, 2015 9:35 PM Hear Me Out

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

On Thursday, June 25, the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center will host a fundraiser for its preeminent program, Project Q, at Milwaukee’s Kasana Restaurant and Bar. Off the Cuff sat down with attorney and Community Center board member Israel R... more

Jun 16, 2015 9:33 PM Off the Cuff

This Saturday, Riverwest’s Cocoon Room will host the third installment of the annual queer punk festival Filth Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT safe space Project Q that will feature workshops, educational speakers, leadership activities,.. more

Jun 10, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

One of Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s programs is Project Q, which offers LGBT and allied youth ages 13-24 a safe, accepting, drug- and alcohol-free environment in which they can express and identify themselves freely without fear of bei... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:33 PM Expresso

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed’s Elixir Ensemble, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up wit more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

