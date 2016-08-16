Project Return
Faith Groups Try to Send Bottled Water to Prisoners
The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Purpose Filled Purse Volunteers
The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Project RETURN Volunteers
Project RETURN (Returning Ex-offenders To Urban Realities and Neighborhoods) has helped thousands of minimum-security prison ex-offenders successfully integrate more
Nov 15, 2013 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso