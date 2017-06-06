RSS

Project Runway

stateoffashion.jpg.jpe

Museum of Wisconsin Art to open “A State of Fashion," an exhibit representing Wisconsin clothing and fashion design over many generations. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

gunn3.jpg.jpe

AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more

Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Daily Dose

wu.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ first annual celebration of women, Woman Up!, will be a day of enrichment and empowerment for women of all ages. Exhibitors and speakers will cover topics ranging from food and fitness to fashion and finance. Heather P... more

Jan 29, 2014 2:12 AM A&E Feature

bigstock-woman-silhouette-waiting-for-s-5824100.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express is creating a unique event—one that will inspire, empower and enliven you. We invite you to Woman Up!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women more

Jan 8, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

blogimage10765.jpe

When John Kruth lived in Milwaukee, he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes in ethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musical soul mates on nearly every corner... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES