Prometheus Trio
Compelling Works Elicit Compelling Performances by Prometheus Trio
Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Intriguing Concert by Prometheus Trio
Prometheus Trio explored intriguing and unusual repertoire in a concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Opens With Pierné and Beethoven
Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Piano Trio Takes On Dvorak
For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more
Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
The Joy of Music
Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Presents Mozart, Babajanian & Schumann
The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Strong Concerts From Flanders Recorder Quartet, Prometheus Trio
More than Zsa Zsa Gabor, Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney or any other often married public figure, Henry VIII of England is perennially intriguing. In the final concert of the Early Music Now season, the Flanders Recorder Quartet constructe... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Makes 'Fantasies' a Reality
The Prometheus Trio, resident piano trio for the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM), includes pianist Stefanie Jacob, a faculty member of WCM since 1987, along with violinist Timothy Klabunde and cellist Scott Tisdel. Next week they will... more
Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Presents Stunning Works for Piano
Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
MSO Offers Rarely Heard ‘Symphony of Psalms’
For whatever reason, some landmark works are rarely programmed. Such is the case with Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last performed here in 1991. Using Psalm texts in Latin, the com... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music