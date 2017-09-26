RSS

Prometheus Trio

Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Classical Music

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more

Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Prometheus Trio explored intriguing and unusual repertoire in a concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:00 PM Classical Music

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

Last weekend Early Music Now hosted New York-based male vocal ensemble, Lionheart, in a concert at St. Joseph Center Chapel. The program focused on the Medieval to Renaissance tradition of the Italian lauda, or song of praise. Earlier in th... more

Dec 16, 2014 6:42 PM Classical Music

Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Classical Music

For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more

Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music

Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more

Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Classical Music

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

More than Zsa Zsa Gabor, Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney or any other often married public figure, Henry VIII of England is perennially intriguing. In the final concert of the Early Music Now season, the Flanders Recorder Quartet constructe... more

May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Prometheus Trio, resident piano trio for the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM), includes pianist Stefanie Jacob, a faculty member of WCM since 1987, along with violinist Timothy Klabunde and cellist Scott Tisdel. Next week they will... more

Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Actually, it’s not a “tale as old as time.” Like most fairy tales, Beauty and the Beast is likely only a few hundred years old. And as the earliest recorded versions of the story feature middle-class characters, it may be one of the youngest fair.. more

Dec 23, 2010 7:03 PM Theater

Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

For whatever reason, some landmark works are rarely programmed. Such is the case with Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last performed here in 1991. Using Psalm texts in Latin, the com... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

