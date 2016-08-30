The Promise Ring
Rx Drugs Balance Melancholy and Uplift on ‘Future Friction’
Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Maritime’s Tuneful Fifth Act
Working once again on their own terms, Maritime have returned with their richest, prettiest record yet. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Blackbird Reveals its Spring "From The Stage to the Booth" Schedule
Feb 14, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Pablove 4: A Night of Local Music for a Difficult Cause
Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Promise Ring
Following their triumphant late-February reunion show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the members of Milwaukee favorite sons The Promise Ring made... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Today in Milwaukee
The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more
Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Promise Ring @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Reunion shows are tricky business, particularly when one is playing songs from very specific moments. For much of the late-1990s, Milwaukee's The Promise Ring was synonymous with “emo,” a term that was quickly becoming more and more... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Davey von Bohlen Sings into a Telephone
<p>It\'s not nearly as high-tech as the Daytrotter sessions, where touring bands record in a small Rockford, Ill. studio, but it\'s even more intimate: The website <a href=\"http://www.switchboardsessions.com/\">Switchboard Sessions</a> conducts i.. more
Jan 10, 2012 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
News of the Weird
In January, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a long-anticipated report detailing ways the FBI cut corners in obtaining individual Americans’ phone records during the years of the Bush administration. F... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Second City Touring Company
The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight welcomes current members of Chicago’s storied Second City improv/comedy troupe, an institution that claims alums like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steve Carell, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Of co... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Father Phoenix w/ Cougar Den and Cloud Mouth
Milwaukee’s Father Phoenix have over the last several years made the transition from raging punk rockers with an ear for smart, post-hardcore song structures to devotees of 1970s hard-rock, embracing more traditional (albeit still damn heav... more
Aug 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Fever Marlene
Thanks to a combination of hard work and smart self-promotion, the two-man duo Fever Marle White China ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cheap Album Round-Up: Brady St. Rummage Sale Edition
I struck unassuming gold Saturday when I followed a sad, hand-written sign taped to garbage can on Brady Street that said "Rummage Sale in Back." The household was selling a small but choice collection of '90s-ish indie-punk-emo records, including.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Amphibian Antics
A goodkids’play or musical often meets greater approval from parents than fromchil A Year with Frog and Toad ,Theater more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Is a Cap'n Jazz Reunion Tour in the Works?
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music