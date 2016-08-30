RSS

The Promise Ring

Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Local Music

"Milwaukee"

Working once again on their own terms, Maritime have returned with their richest, prettiest record yet. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:18 PM Local Music

Feb 14, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more

Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Local Music

Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

Following their triumphant late-February reunion show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the members of Milwaukee favorite sons The Promise Ring made... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more

Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM On Music

Reunion shows are tricky business, particularly when one is playing songs from very specific moments. For much of the late-1990s, Milwaukee's The Promise Ring was synonymous with “emo,” a term that was quickly becoming more and more... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

<p>It\'s not nearly as high-tech as the Daytrotter sessions, where touring bands record in a small Rockford, Ill. studio, but it\'s even more intimate: The website <a href=\"http://www.switchboardsessions.com/\">Switchboard Sessions</a> conducts i.. more

Jan 10, 2012 8:00 PM On Music

In January, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a long-anticipated report detailing ways the FBI cut corners in obtaining individual Americans’ phone records during the years of the Bush administration. F... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight welcomes current members of Chicago’s storied Second City improv/comedy troupe, an institution that claims alums like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steve Carell, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Of co... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Father Phoenix have over the last several years made the transition from raging punk rockers with an ear for smart, post-hardcore song structures to devotees of 1970s hard-rock, embracing more traditional (albeit still damn heav... more

Aug 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Thanks to a combination of hard work and smart self-promotion, the two-man duo Fever Marle White China ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I struck unassuming gold Saturday when I followed a sad, hand-written sign taped to garbage can on Brady Street that said "Rummage Sale in Back." The household was selling a small but choice collection of '90s-ish indie-punk-emo records, including.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

A goodkids’play or musical often meets greater approval from parents than fromchil A Year with Frog and Toad ,Theater more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

