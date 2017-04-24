The Promise
'The Promise' of Love, Murder and Survival
An epic on a scale reminiscent of Dr. Zhivago, The Promise is a love story wrapped in the twisted threads of history. more
Apr 24, 2017 9:25 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Jake Revolver's Hard Boiled Spoofery at Inspiration
Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more
Jul 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 15
Far superior to most “fakumentaries,” Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy” Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti ... more
Oct 15, 2014 5:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Nina Ferraro
A phenomenally talented teenage songwriter and singer from Racine (who recently moved to northern Illinois), Nina Ferraro brings quirky instrumentation together with pop production, setting articulate lyrics to memorable melodies on The Pro... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bruce Springsteen
The pressure was on after Born to Run. Bruce Springsteen was the first rock artist to simultaneously fill the covers of Time and Newsweek, drawing FM airplay and charges of hype from cynics suspicious of his abrupt rise from local hero to n... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews