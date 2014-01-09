Promotions
Scooter Gennett Receiving a Bobblehead Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the 2014 Brewers
In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more
Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
TIMsmas 2013 at ComedySportz
The Improvised Musical continues. This coming Thursday, the musical improv show returns for the next in its long-running series. An extended piece of musical theatre is performed on the spot. Musical theatre is kind of a parody of itself to begin.. more
Dec 16, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Admirals 2013-2014 Season Preview: Looking to Build on a Solid Year
With the Brewers failing to reach the post season, the Bucks yet to begin their unabashed rebuilding campaign, the Badgers likely already ousted from Rose Bowl contention, Marquette basketball stil,Sports more
Oct 3, 2013 11:27 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Summerfest is Giving Away 25,000 Tickets Opening Day
Jun 18, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mission Impossible '88
Anything that ever found an audience will receive a second and probably even a third act. “Mission Impossible,” a clever TV show from the spy-mad \'60s, was the inspiration for the big budget Tom Cruise movies of the \'90s and the \'00s. In b.. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Laura Dern's Bedtime Story
The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Looking For Belle and Beast
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more
Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ding Dong, Kotsay's Gone!
The long (feeling) national nightmare that was Mark Kotsay (in CF) is over. He signed a one-year contract with the Padres, meaning Brewers fans will never again have to worry about Ron Roenicke starting Kotsay in CF in games that matter. Kotsay .. more
Nov 15, 2011 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Brewer Mike Matheny named Cardinals manager
Matheny is just 41 and has no coaching experience - he was a minor-league instructor. However, the Cards interviewed 5 men for their head job and just one of them had major-league managing experience. Matheny received a two-year contract with .. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
USA Women's Hockey wins Four Nations, Knight scores winning goal
Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie.. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
R.I.P. Cosmo Cruz
Aug 2, 2011 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
2010-2011 In Review: Part Two
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of th.. more
Aug 2, 2011 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Summer Gala
For nearly a century, the building at 234 West Florida Street housed massive knitting machines. The big cream city brick was home to a couple of different companies over the years. A few years back, when the last knitting machine vanished from t.. more
Apr 24, 2011 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Morning Star Staging Alan Atwood Drama
This week, Morning Star Productions presents a contemporary drama by Morningstar Artistic Director Alan Atwood. The company, which was founded as the Drama Ministry at Eastbrook church, has developed some interesting work in the past couple of.. more
Apr 9, 2011 3:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Italian Holiday
To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more
Mar 27, 2011 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hanging Out Backstage Onstage With James DeVita
As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more
Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Tale Of Two Dickens
Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more
Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holiday Variety In Waukesha
Going to downtown Waukesha can feel very much like going home for anyone who grew-up in a suburban Midwestern town. I’d never been there prior to only a couple of years ago and there’s something really strangely familiar about it. Home to that k.. more
Nov 27, 2010 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater