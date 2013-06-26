RSS

Prop 8

Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Daily Dose

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

