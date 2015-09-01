RSS

Prophetic And Dj Madhatter

amused-feature-art.jpg.jpe

promo art for aMused

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more

Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Mil.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

12826959544c74631281418.jpg.jpe

There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11995.jpe

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES