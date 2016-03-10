Prophetic
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're turning our thoughts to shows to come with our annual spring concert preview. And there's a lot to look forward to. We highli.. more
Mar 10, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more
Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yo-Dot Carries the Torch
To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more
Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
For Prophetic, a New City and a New Approach
It’ll probably surprise a few people to learn that Milwaukee’s most visible rapper no longer lives in Milwaukee. After a half decade of constant gigging around the city, where he performed at seemingly every major venue, festival more
May 14, 2013 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle are Brought to You by the Letter "P"
It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more
Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Watch New Videos From Klassik and Prophetic
Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Entrancing New Prophetic Single "Steady Chasin'"
Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more
Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Yo-Dot: Hard-Edged Rap With a Calm State of Mind
The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more
Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Prophetic and Gerald Walker Get "Higher"
<p>Now this is a collaboration I\'ve been waiting for. Milwaukee rappers Prophetic and Gerald Walker each rank among the city\'s very best, but they come from very different worlds. With his cool precision, Prophetic is a graduate of the Jay-Z sch.. more
Jul 13, 2012 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rebuild the Dream with Van Jones on Saturday at Washington Park
<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Cha.. more
May 18, 2012 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Download Prophetic's "Wool Over My Eyes" Mixtape
The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener "Sucker MC\'s" to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track.. more
May 2, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prophetic Gets Flashy on His "Purgatory" Web-Tape
In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more
Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eric & Magill Raise Money for Vinyl Pressing
Since they posted it for free streaming on their Bandcamp page last fall, the only way to hear Ryan Weber and Eric Osterman's album as Eric & Magill, All Those I know, has been online. Now the two have launched a Kickstarter fund-raising campaign .. more
Jan 31, 2011 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Dylan Thomas, So So Radio, Packers, Packers, Packers
Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more
Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UMG Outdo Themselves on "Coffee is For Closers" Mixtape
"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more
Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Video: Prophetic Raps Behind the Wheel
Nov 12, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prophetic
It’s no coincidence that Neptunes producer Pharrell Williams has taken Milwaukee rapper Prophetic under his wing. Prophetic is one of the local hip-hop scene’s greatest wordsmiths, a focused storyteller who raps with the poised confidence o... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Summerfest Wrap-Up: Devo, Silversun Pickups, N.E.R.D, Prophetic
Summerfest hasn't released its 2010 attendance figures yet, but I'll be surprised if the final numbers aren't strong. The music festival was blessed with 11 days of near-perfect weather and, perhaps as importantly, seemed to enjoy a renewed air of.. more
Jul 5, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Must-Download Mixtapes: Prophetic, Donnis, K. Michelle
Prophetic – Wow, You Still Sleepin? (download here) “My music is the product for the hood, the ghetto, stillsuburban kids got it, tho,” Milwaukee rapper Prophetic boasts. Heprides himself on residing between these tw.. more
Jun 11, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music