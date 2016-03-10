RSS

Prophetic

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're turning our thoughts to shows to come with our annual spring concert preview. And there's a lot to look forward to. We highli.. more

Mar 10, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

dana_and_speak-37.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

local.jpg.jpe

To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more

Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Local Music

musiclocal_prophetic.jpg.jpe

It’ll probably surprise a few people to learn that Milwaukee’s most visible rapper no longer lives in Milwaukee. After a half decade of constant gigging around the city, where he performed at seemingly every major venue, festival more

May 14, 2013 5:45 PM Local Music

pacino.jpg.jpe

It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more

Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

klassik.jpg.jpe

Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

proph.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more

Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM On Music

yodot.jpg.jpe

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

blogimage8446.jpe

<p>Now this is a collaboration I\'ve been waiting for. Milwaukee rappers Prophetic and Gerald Walker each rank among the city\'s very best, but they come from very different worlds. With his cool precision, Prophetic is a graduate of the Jay-Z sch.. more

Jul 13, 2012 7:58 PM On Music

blogimage8268.jpe

<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Cha.. more

May 18, 2012 5:43 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8218.jpe

The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener &quot;Sucker MC\'s&quot; to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track.. more

May 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7057.jpe

In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more

Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM On Music

blogimage6373.jpe

Since they posted it for free streaming on their Bandcamp page last fall, the only way to hear Ryan Weber and Eric Osterman's album as Eric & Magill, All Those I know, has been online. Now the two have launched a Kickstarter fund-raising campaign .. more

Jan 31, 2011 10:16 PM On Music

blogimage6282.jpe

Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more

Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM On Music

blogimage6233.jpe

"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more

Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM On Music

blogimage6051.jpe

Nov 12, 2010 6:30 PM On Music

It’s no coincidence that Neptunes producer Pharrell Williams has taken Milwaukee rapper Prophetic under his wing. Prophetic is one of the local hip-hop scene’s greatest wordsmiths, a focused storyteller who raps with the poised confidence o... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage5549.jpe

Summerfest hasn't released its 2010 attendance figures yet, but I'll be surprised if the final numbers aren't strong. The music festival was blessed with 11 days of near-perfect weather and, perhaps as importantly, seemed to enjoy a renewed air of.. more

Jul 5, 2010 4:08 PM On Music

blogimage5450.jpe

Prophetic – Wow, You Still Sleepin? (download here) “My music is the product for the hood, the ghetto, stillsuburban kids got it, tho,” Milwaukee rapper Prophetic boasts. Heprides himself on residing between these tw.. more

Jun 11, 2010 3:10 PM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES