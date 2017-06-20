Prose
Poets of the Bible: From Solomon's Song of Songs to John’s Revelation (W.W. Norton), by Willis Barnstone
In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Touching Personal Stories from Wisconsin
In a new literary anthology, Family Stories from the Attic, edited by Wisconsin writers Christi Craig and Lisa Rivera, a global community of (mostly) female writers has compiled a timeless collection of touching personal tales based on fami... more
May 9, 2017 1:36 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Shall I unscrew it for you?
"Chateau Libido isn't one of our usual selections. Shall I unscrew it for you?" Screwcaps and cheap wine have a long association. For years, only wines of last resort had screwtops instead of corks. These wines ge,The Naked Vine more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink