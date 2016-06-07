Prostitution
The Purpose Filled Purse Volunteers
The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
How Can I Find Women Willing To Have Sex With Me?
I need advice about getting sex. I'm a healthy 30-year-old male with a good sex drive. My problem is that I HAVE NOT had sex in almost 12 years. I can't find a willing female partner to help me AT ALL. I'm basically an “Incel” more
Jun 6, 2013 4:05 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
I Want to Become a Dominatrix
I am interested in potentially becoming a dominatrix and would like to learn more about it. Would you be able to provide me with some information on somewhere I could go—like a local dungeon here in Milwaukee—to get more
May 16, 2013 4:20 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 7 Comments
Detroit’s Postmortem
“Go ahead and laugh at Detroit. Because you are laughing at yourself.”This indictment of homegrown schadenfreude appears early in the pages of Charlie LeDuff’s compelling more
Apr 12, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Carriere Books
Milwaukee Vice: Where the Action Was
“Where's the action in this town, man?” In a November 1972 cover story, the Milwaukee Sentinel... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments