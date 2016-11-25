Protest Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Protest Music Under Donald Trump
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we consider what this month's election shocker means for music going forward. In the immediate wake of .. more
Nov 25, 2016 7:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ani DiFranco w/ Chastity Brown @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more
Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
How the Greinke Saved Christmas
While Wisconsin spent Sunday expecting the New England Patriots to drop a lump of coal in the Packers' stocking, the Brewers went shopping and put a Cy Young Award winner under their tree. Zack Greinke had a big price tag, but he and fellow... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports