Protestant
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Rockerbox Motorcycle Show
In just a few weeks the city will be overrun by graying bikers blasting Steppenwolf and g Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Protestant: True Believers
Itis often taken for granted that hardcore punk is—and perhaps should be&mda Damaged ,Music Feature more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Three Viewngs: Exquisite Comedy from Kopper Bear
It’s just three people talking. And they’re not even talking to each other. Somehow, three people delivering monologues in a studio theatre in Elm Grove can have an undefinable kind of compelling magic. If it’s the right three people perf.. more
Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Saved or Not?
Crazy for God ,Books more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books