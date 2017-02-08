RSS

Protests

In the first episode of the Democracy in Crisis podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Payam, one of the organizers of a protest at Baltimore's BWI airport, about the Trump administration's indefinite ban on people from se... more

Feb 8, 2017 10:00 AM Democracy in Crisis 1 Comments

The guerilla chaos that filled the air like the pepper spray on Friday is washed away the next day as half a million people pour into the city for the Women’s March on Washington, filled with righteous anger, solidarity and community. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:47 PM Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments

Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more

Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more

May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Taking Liberties

Yet another dictator is being toppled to expand democracy throughout the Middle East. That's great news. But what about democracy right here in Wisconsin? In just a few short months in power, Republicans have systematically attacked the c... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

After the Republican majority in the state Legislature rammed through their "budget repair" bill, using dubious procedural maneuvers to essentially gut public unions, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed a complaint seeking to ... more

Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

On Nov. 3, 2010, after the votes had been counted and the dust had settled from the previous day's election, it was clear that conservative Republicans had made a clean sweep while many Democrats "forgot to vote." more

Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

Mar 10, 2011 12:00 AM News

Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more

Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 23 Comments

Wisconsinites outraged by Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to strip public employees of their collective bargaining rights are already trying to determine how best to remove him from office before his four-year term expires in January 2015.One o... more

Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

So, what’s happened to Wisconsin? more

Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

When Republican Gov. Scott Walker rejected the agreement from Wisconsin more

Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 23 Comments

