Protests
Democracy in Crisis Episode 1: Airport Protests (Podcast)
In the first episode of the Democracy in Crisis podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Payam, one of the organizers of a protest at Baltimore's BWI airport, about the Trump administration's indefinite ban on people from se... more
Feb 8, 2017 10:00 AM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 1 Comments
Democracy in Crisis: The Darkness of Noon
The guerilla chaos that filled the air like the pepper spray on Friday is washed away the next day as half a million people pour into the city for the Women’s March on Washington, filled with righteous anger, solidarity and community. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:47 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Extreme Corruption
Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more
May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Democracy Should Begin at Home
Yet another dictator is being toppled to expand democracy throughout the Middle East. That's great news. But what about democracy right here in Wisconsin? In just a few short months in power, Republicans have systematically attacked the c... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: What Should Republican Strategists Do?
After the Republican majority in the state Legislature rammed through their "budget repair" bill, using dubious procedural maneuvers to essentially gut public unions, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed a complaint seeking to ... more
Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
What You Can Do
On Nov. 3, 2010, after the votes had been counted and the dust had settled from the previous day's election, it was clear that conservative Republicans had made a clean sweep while many Democrats "forgot to vote." more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 12 Comments
Photos: State Capital
Madison, State Capital, Scott Walker, Protests more
The Death of Compromise
Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more
Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 23 Comments
Who Were the Men In Black?
Mar 2, 2011 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Is Recalling Walker the Answer?
Wisconsinites outraged by Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to strip public employees of their collective bargaining rights are already trying to determine how best to remove him from office before his four-year term expires in January 2015.One o... more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
What’s Really Going on at the State Capitol?
So, what’s happened to Wisconsin? more
Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Expresso 11 Comments
Battleground Wisconsin
When Republican Gov. Scott Walker rejected the agreement from Wisconsin more
Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 23 Comments
Trey McIntyre Project
The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere of more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
If you’re Internet is running a little slow today, it’s likely because your co-workers are eating up all your bandwidth following this afternoon’s noon Brewers game against the Florida Marlins. You’re probably not going to get much more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Nun Arrested During Peaceful Protest Against the War
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments