RSS

Ps3

vgad_pressurecast92.jpg.jpe

Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more

Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage17316.jpe

For those of you interested in knowing more about where games are headed (and how pretty they're going to look), I thought I'd compile some information to make sure you can stay up to speed... more

Jan 6, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage15537.jpe

While waiting for something good to come out (I'm not renting the Captain America game-based-on-the-movie), I thought I'd take a chance on FEAR 3 even though I haven't played the first two games. I did this primarily because 1) I like scary... more

Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage13981.jpe

The sequel to Bioware’s near-masterpiece is just as good, and now that it’s one PS3 and has a ton of downloadable add-ons, it’s worth checking out again.Have you ever watched a really great science-fiction movie only to find that the m more

Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage13909.jpe

Now that Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox360, PS3) has a spiffy new downloadable add-on, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the full package.Imagine a world much like ours on an alternate plane of existence. Imagine, instead of peace and love du... more

Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage11985.jpe

Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES