Ps3
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more
Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Gaming Hardware Update
For those of you interested in knowing more about where games are headed (and how pretty they're going to look), I thought I'd compile some information to make sure you can stay up to speed... more
Jan 6, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Reviews: FEAR 3
While waiting for something good to come out (I'm not renting the Captain America game-based-on-the-movie), I thought I'd take a chance on FEAR 3 even though I haven't played the first two games. I did this primarily because 1) I like scary... more
Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Mass Effect 2
The sequel to Bioware’s near-masterpiece is just as good, and now that it’s one PS3 and has a ton of downloadable add-ons, it’s worth checking out again.Have you ever watched a really great science-fiction movie only to find that the m more
Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Fallout: New Vegas
Now that Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox360, PS3) has a spiffy new downloadable add-on, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the full package.Imagine a world much like ours on an alternate plane of existence. Imagine, instead of peace and love du... more
Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Steampunks Gear Up for Milwaukee Ball
Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music