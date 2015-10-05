Ps4
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more
Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Tearaway Unfolded
Two years after its Vita debut, Media Molecule's paper wonderland adventure has come to the PlayStation 4 in Tearaway Unfolded. Swapping out the unique capabilities of Sony’s plucky handheld for the DualShock 4’s touchpad and light bar, Unfolded.. more
Sep 15, 2015 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more
Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more
Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Brewers vs. Cardinals
A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steampunks Gear Up for Milwaukee Ball
Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music