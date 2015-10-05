RSS

Ps4

vgad_pressurecast98.jpg.jpe

How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_tearaway.jpg.jpe

Two years after its Vita debut, Media Molecule's paper wonderland adventure has come to the PlayStation 4 in Tearaway Unfolded. Swapping out the unique capabilities of Sony’s plucky handheld for the DualShock 4’s touchpad and light bar, Unfolded.. more

Sep 15, 2015 2:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast94.jpg.jpe

The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast92.jpg.jpe

Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more

Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage12109.jpe

A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12048.jpe

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage12027.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11985.jpe

Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

