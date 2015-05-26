RSS

Psc

news_solar.jpg.jpe

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

May 26, 2015 8:57 PM News Features 6 Comments

issue_utilityboard.jpg.jpe

We disagree with Wisconsin Republicans’ vote to stop state funding of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), a consumers watchdog group tasked with opposing unfair utility rate increases at the Public Service Commission. The MMAC opposes CUB’s s... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:05 PM Expresso 4 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:38 PM News Features 9 Comments

issue_solarenergy.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Expresso 6 Comments

takingliberties_electriccar_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Taking Liberties 36 Comments

news1_energybill.jpg.jpe

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM News Features 14 Comments

weeneregies.widea.jpg.jpe

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Expresso 3 Comments

news_solar.jpg.jpe

It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more

Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Daily Dose

solar_energy_facts.jpg.jpe

Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

23218566_bg1.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more

Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more

Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM News Features

blogimage10857.jpe

Amy Adams plays Anna, an American single gal desperate to marry Jeremy (Scott), her boyfriend of four years. Business requires Jeremy's presence in Dublin, prompting Anna to follow so she can take advantage of an Irish tradition encouraging... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage10640.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES