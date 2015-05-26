Psc
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more
May 26, 2015 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Save the Citizens Utility Board
We disagree with Wisconsin Republicans’ vote to stop state funding of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), a consumers watchdog group tasked with opposing unfair utility rate increases at the Public Service Commission. The MMAC opposes CUB’s s... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Will Customers Benefit from We Energies’ Purchase of Integrys?
Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Solar Advocates Push Back Against Walker’s PSC
The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more
Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Punishing Good Citizenship and Energy Efficiency
Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 36 Comments
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more
Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Coal-Friendly Astroturf Group Submits Questionable Names of We Energies Supporters to PSC
It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more
Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is there Trouble with Wind Power?
Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more
Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
