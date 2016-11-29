Psych Pop
Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)
Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Daycones Picks Up the Pace (Just a Bit) on "The Cruel Echo"
The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more
Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Tame Impala’s Elusive Psych-Pop Experiment
If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more
Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Jeff Healey
Though the title of Jeff Healey’s third posthumous release hints at the barreling barroom boogie blues-rock that epitomized his brilliant cameo in the film Road House, Last Call actually focuses on the blind guitarist’s penchant for the 192... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?
Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress