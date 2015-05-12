Psych Rock
The Milwaukee Psych Fest Presents ‘DIY Culture at its Finest’
Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more
May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Catacombz w/ Dogs in Ecstacy and (ORB) @ Riverwest Public House
Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more
Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Calliope Set a June 6 Album Release, Hit the "Casino"
For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more
Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for a Crowded Four-Day Weekend
Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Tame Impala’s Elusive Psych-Pop Experiment
If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more
Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
