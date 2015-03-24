Psychedelia
Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti (Swan Song)
The new deluxe edition CD reissue of Physical Graffiti is a reminder of Led Zeppelin’s musical range, from raging blues-rock (“In My Time of Dying”) to raga-influenced psychedelia (“In the Light”) and old-time rock ’n’ roll (“Boogie w... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:00 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stephen Stills
Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more
Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bicentennial Rub: Fake live album, real protest
It’s not without irony that Peder Hedman now plays guitar in the ’80s-style punk band Bicentennial Rub, since Hedman spent the actual ’80s far removed from punk. He was too deeply ingrained in psychedelia at the time more
Jan 10, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Various Artists
Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Arab-American, Ancient-Modern Rock
The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more
Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Roky Erickson Story
The documentary You’re Gonna Miss Me (available on DVD) doesn’t begin on stage but in a courthouse where Roky Erickson’s relatives are battling for control of his life. The latest episode of a troubled, decades long family history finds one of th.. more
Jan 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Win tickets to a Milwaukee Wave game!
The Golden Compass ,Contests more
Dec 17, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive 2 Comments