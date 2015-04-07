RSS
Psychedelic Rock
Plasticland Prepare for WAMI Hall of Fame Induction
The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee's innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month.
Apr 7, 2015 Blaine Schultz
Soup Moat Follow Their Own Misunderstood Muse
Though they've developed a small but loyal following over the last four years, Soup Moat, as local bands go, have never really gotten their due. Maybe that's because they're so often relegate
Mar 12, 2014 Thomas Michalski
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It's no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their
Mar 26, 2013 Joshua Miller
