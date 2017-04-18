RSS

Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu is a collection culled from the vast catalog of a label that released Turkish language recordings sold largely in ethnic grocery stores. As for the psychedelic connection, all tracks were psychedelic in the way of... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM Album Reviews

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

After more than four decades of covering classic-rock songs, experimenting with electronics and punk, multi-instrumentalist Jon Davis finally found himself a band to call his own—Zhongyu. “Zhongyu” Is Chinese for “Finally” features a ... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:08 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Nick Semrad

The cult Australian psychedelic band played their biggest hit Wednesday night, but maybe they didn't need to. more

Aug 27, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more

May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Music Feature

Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more

Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more

Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM Album Reviews

2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

A touring Broadway production is a really, really easy target—especially when it’s as large and cumbersome as Wicked. The big, overpriced show attracts a great many people who will likely mistake the big production numbers, expensive costuming, .. more

Jul 27, 2010 11:45 PM Theater

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Songwriter to the stars and former 4 Non Blondes brunette Linda Perry has penned monster hits for Pink, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, and though she’s branched out to mentor artists like Ben Jelen and James Blunt, her latest project ... more

Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Through the July 30, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery hosts the wall-based art of San F Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and precocious songs, Amy Rohan has Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Early in their career, Six Organs of Admittance’s psychedelic songs were unstructur Shelter From The Ash ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

