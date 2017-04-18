Psychedelic
Various Artists: Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu (Uzelli)
Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu is a collection culled from the vast catalog of a label that released Turkish language recordings sold largely in ethnic grocery stores. As for the psychedelic connection, all tracks were psychedelic in the way of... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Zhongyu: “Zhongyu
After more than four decades of covering classic-rock songs, experimenting with electronics and punk, multi-instrumentalist Jon Davis finally found himself a band to call his own—Zhongyu. “Zhongyu” Is Chinese for “Finally” features a ... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Church @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cult Australian psychedelic band played their biggest hit Wednesday night, but maybe they didn't need to. more
Aug 27, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Milwaukee Psych Fest Presents ‘DIY Culture at its Finest’
Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more
May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Barefoot In The Park In Germantown
Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more
Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more
Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dr. Dog Goes With the Flow
2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Nick Martino Music Feature
AIDS Resource Center Broadway Benefit
A touring Broadway production is a really, really easy target—especially when it’s as large and cumbersome as Wicked. The big, overpriced show attracts a great many people who will likely mistake the big production numbers, expensive costuming, .. more
Jul 27, 2010 11:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bigelf w/ Invade Rome
Songwriter to the stars and former 4 Non Blondes brunette Linda Perry has penned monster hits for Pink, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, and though she’s branched out to mentor artists like Ben Jelen and James Blunt, her latest project ... more
Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
"Sunset Scavenger"
Through the July 30, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery hosts the wall-based art of San F Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Amy Rohan and Jim Pattison
With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and precocious songs, Amy Rohan has Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Six Organs of Admittance
Early in their career, Six Organs of Admittance’s psychedelic songs were unstructur Shelter From The Ash ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee