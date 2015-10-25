Psycho Beach Party
Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more
Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
George Stevens, Giant of Hollywood
Oct 22, 2015 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The downtown post office building, soon to be converted into retail and restaurant space. Photo courtesy of Steven Reyer.
The Legacy of the Downtown Post Office
Earlier this month, the mainprocessing and handling facility for the Milwaukee Post Office, located on West St. Paul Avenue ,was sold by a local private investment firm to a Chicago-based developer.According to news reports, the building’s new .. more
Oct 20, 2015 3:22 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Soulstice Theatre Opens with Plays Written by Two Women
Playwright Nell Benjamin had experienced some sexism relatively early on in her career. She had once described an early writing job in which an older male colleague, “... demanded she greet him every day with the salutation, ‘All women are.. more
Oct 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Saint (Again)
Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New MKE Restaurants on the Way
July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more
Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Psycho Beach Just South of Downtown
TheatreUnchained moves into the summer withCharles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party. The 1960’s beach movie parodywas originally given the title Gidget Goes Psychotic , but thetitle was changed due to obvious concerns over copyright. That original t.. more
Jul 5, 2014 6:48 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities... more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’
When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Theatre’s ‘It’s Your Mother’ Lets Daughters Vent
The mothers dote on, criticize, patronize and, of course, know better than their adult daughters. The daughters in turn vent their frustration and anger on topics like the onset of old age, dealing with Thanksgiving holidays and planning a ... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater