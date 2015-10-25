RSS

Psycho Beach Party

12109220_1038287189535452_4091344919558182930_n.jpg.jpe

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company  is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more

Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

george stevens (2).jpg.jpe

Oct 22, 2015 8:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

post office.jpg.jpe

The downtown post office building, soon to be converted into retail and restaurant space. Photo courtesy of Steven Reyer.

Earlier this month, the mainprocessing and handling facility for the Milwaukee Post Office, located on West St. Paul Avenue ,was sold by a local private investment firm to a Chicago-based developer.According to news reports, the building’s new .. more

Oct 20, 2015 3:22 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

website_logo.jpg.jpe

Playwright Nell Benjamin had experienced some sexism relatively early on in her career. She had once described an early writing job in which an older male colleague, “... demanded she greet him every day with the salutation, ‘All women are.. more

Oct 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

product_detail_saint.jpg.jpe

Shout Factory

Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

empanadas.jpg.jpe

Pablo Flores, Flickr CC

July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more

Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Brew City Booze

preview.jpg.jpe

Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Theater

psycho beach party.jpg.jpe

TheatreUnchained moves into the summer withCharles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party. The 1960’s beach movie parodywas originally given the title Gidget Goes Psychotic , but thetitle was changed due to obvious concerns over copyright. That original t.. more

Jul 5, 2014 6:48 AM Theater

blogimage12169.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities... more

Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12163.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12157.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12102.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12087.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10428.jpe

The mothers dote on, criticize, patronize and, of course, know better than their adult daughters. The daughters in turn vent their frustration and anger on topics like the onset of old age, dealing with Thanksgiving holidays and planning a ... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES